New York State Park Police announce the death of K9 Teo

New York State Park Police
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 24, 2023
NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York State Park Police have announced the death of K9 Teo who had to be put down due to a rapid decline in health.

Police said Teo started in August 2014 and went directly into Explosive Detection training, certifying in October 2014.

Teo's death was announced in a Facebook post which said in part:

"Since that day K-9 Teo has served as a trustworthy and loyal partner to Officer Michael Cali right up to his last days. They protected the millions of visitors that came to NY State Parks & Historic Sites, Niagara Falls, Artpark Concerts, Buffalo Bills games, and events across the State. K-9 Teo was often called upon by other police departments to help search for hidden firearms used in crimes. K-9 Teo and Officer Cali located 8 firearms throughout his career. In 2019, K-9 Teo also became the first Park Police K-9 to become Patrol certified and was credited with 6 apprehensions."
- New York State Park Police

Teo would have been 11 years old in December.

