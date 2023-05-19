New York State lawmakers pushing to expand wine sales around the state by allowing grocery stores to sell wine

WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State lawmakers are pushing to expand wine sales by allowing grocery stores to sell wine. A local group called "It's Time for Wine, New York" is calling on the state to change it's liquor licensing laws and allow grocery stores to sell wine.

Yet local liquor store owners like Mark Notarius, owner of Premier Wine and Spirits on Transit Road, are worried.

"It would be thousands of lost jobs it would be hundreds of wines not available for sale in stores," he said.

Notarius found his love for a good pour at a young age.

"Since we turned 18 we were in the business", he shared.

He shared that big box stores like Wegmans or Tops are looking for quantity over quality.

"As someone who is in the Independent wine and liquor store business we believe we are the best to sell the product," he stated.

On the other hand people such as Bob Rine, a Wegmans shopper, says he would find having wine sold in grocery stores convenient.

"It doesn't upset me," he said. "That'd be ok."

But he does have some concerns.

"The only problem is it would push the teenager, who's first getting his job, out of a job because he can't sell liquor," Rine stated. "Could it make more people drinking? Because it is so convenient."

Lawmakers are working to pass this bill before the legislative term ends next month.