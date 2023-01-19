New York State launches protocols to help protect firefighters against threat of cancer

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State's Office of Fire Prevention and Control will launch an effort to help protect firefighters and their families from the threat of cancer.

The governor's announcement coincides with January being Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, nearly three out of the four firefighters added to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial last year died of occupational cancer.

"The state's firefighters bravely risk their own lives and safety every day to protect their fellow New Yorkers. Sadly, cancer is a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of all of our fire service members, and we are committed to ensuring that these heroes have the most up-to-date guidance and information so they can enjoy a long, safe career and live a healthy life." - Governor Hochul

On Wednesday evening, New York State Fire officials demonstrated how to decontaminate gear in an effort to reduce exposure to cancer-causing toxins. Officials have also begun working with counties to schedule Firefighter Contamination Reduction and Cancer Prevention classes.