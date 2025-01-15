New York State first in the nation to mandate paid prenatal leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has introduced a new paid prenatal leave law, providing 20 hours of paid leave annually for prenatal healthcare appointments.

The law aims to support expectant mothers by allowing them time off for essential medical visits without the fear of losing their jobs or income. This initiative is particularly significant for those living paycheck to paycheck, who might otherwise delay important prenatal care.

"They really want to be at these prenatal appointments but sometimes because of their livelihood is on the line," said Ellen Trainham, who works at Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network.

"This is a really important part of making sure that they don't have to decide between a paycheck and a checkup," stated Roberta Reardon, New York State Labor Department Commissioner.

The leave can also be used for fertility treatment appointments, including in vitro fertilization, which requires frequent visits.

Dr. Adam Griffin from Buffalo IVF noted that this can alleviate stress for patients who need to attend unexpected or frequent appointments.

LuAnne Brown, CEO of the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network, emphasized the importance of early and consistent monitoring throughout pregnancy, particularly for high-risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes.

The introduction of paid prenatal leave is expected to improve health outcomes for mothers and their babies by ensuring they can attend necessary medical appointments without financial strain.

"If they miss a day for an appointment that could mean their job," Trainham highlighted.

