New York State Education Department proposes changes for girls and boys sports teams

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Education Department is proposing sweeping changes to rules for girls and boys sports teams.

According to the department, the new plan would open up more opportunities for girls to play on boy's teams, and boys to play on girl's teams. It would also cover issues related to transgender students.

Right now, decisions about whether a young person can play on a team of the opposite gender are made at the district level.

The proposal would automatically allow the young person to try out for a team if there isn't one for their gender.

Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls Schools, says his school is very supportive of its students, including girls and transgender young people but that a statewide regulation about who gets to try out for teams isn't necessary.

“The way things are working with respect to mixed competition right now is fine. I don't think we need any new sweeping legislation that automatically mandates that change," he told 7 News Senior Reporter Maki Becker.

“Knowing our kids, knowing most of them from the time they were in elementary school and knowing who is possibly transitioning and who is going through this coming up from elementary school...and we do have elementary students who are transitioning and I do respect that. I just think it's best left to the individual districts to make that decision," Laurrie said.

Here's the NYS Education Department proposal:

FOR REVIEW:

Proposed Amendment of Sections 135.1, 135.4, and 135.5 of the Regulations of the Commissioner of Education Relating to Mixed Competition and Extra Class Athletic Activities

Proposed Rule Making Activities for public comment on Mixed Competition and Extra Class Athletic Activities

Proposed Amendment: Mixed Competition regulation will no longer allow a school to determine if a male athlete will have a “significant adverse effect” upon the participation of female student-athletes.

“Where a school does not provide sufficient opportunity for students of different genders to participate on separate teams, schools must permit a student of a different gender to participate in the team selection process. The expectations for personal and social responsibility, health, physical fitness, and sport-specific skill development and knowledge of the game requirements must be the same for students of all genders.”

Students, Parents, and Community Members are encouraged to carefully review the proposed amendments and submit comments before July 21, 2024.

PUBLIC COMMENTS with data, views or arguments MAY BE SENT TO:

Angelique Johnson-Dingle

Deputy Commissioner

NYS Education Department

Office of P-12 Education

55 Hanson Place

Brooklyn, NY 11217

(718) 722-2797

email: REGCOMMENTS@nysed.gov