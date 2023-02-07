New York State drug overdose numbers hit almost 100 in the past 12 days increasing concern in Western New York

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Overdoses are a rising concern in New York State more specifically here in Western New York. New numbers from State Police have local organizations worried.

"It's very hard to hold your son as he takes his last breath," father Avi Israel shared about his son who died by suicide after his battle with drug addiction.

Israel said he lives to tell his son's story through his organization Saving the Michael's of the World.

"He died in my arms and we've been fighting this ever since," he stated.

Drug Addiction Resources in Western New York:



According to New York State Police in the last 12 days 94 overdoses have been reported including 6 deaths. Also looking at the Southern Tier, 20 overdoses and three deaths reported.

"What are you going to do about it," Avi asks government officials.

Governor Kathy Hochuls executive budget states $200 million is going towards investments to fund harm reduction initiatives like Narcan.

"We're happy that the State of New York is continuing to focus on this issue. We welcome those resources to continue efforts we've been working on for years," Chautauqua county Grant project director for Mental Hygiene Steve Killborn shared.

He stated the number from State Police are alarming.

"We're very concerned about the on going overdose crisis. Addiction is extremely complex and there's no single answer," he said.

Israel shares the ultimate goal is to not just help people but to have save them.