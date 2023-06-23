New York State DMV unveils new WNY regional license plate, redesigned Buffalo Bills custom license plate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled a new Western New York regional license plate and a new Buffalo Bills custom license plate.

The new WNY regional license plate is part of a series of new regional license plates across the state.

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers. These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.” - Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder

“The Bills are proud to collaborate with the New York State DMV on this great initiative and we’re excited to offer our great fans another way to showcase their team pride year-round." - Buffalo Bills EVP & Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia

You can find more information on NYS license plates here.