New York State DMV proposes regulations to remove dangerous drivers from the road

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Department of Motor Vehicles proposed regulation changes in an effort to remove dangerous drives from New York State roadways.

The proposal comes after Governor Hochul's 2023 State of the State.

These proposed changes represent a multi-prolonged approach to address dangerous driving. They include the following:

Increase the number of points associated with dangerous driving.

Decrease the threshold at which dangerous drivers are disqualified from holding a license.

Lower the bar for permanent license forfeiture for reckless drivers who continue to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"The message is simple: If your actions behind the wheel put others in danger, you don’t belong in the driver’s seat. That’s why we are proposing significant and aggressive actions to protect other drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and children. Everyone deserves to feel safe regardless of how they choose to commute or enjoy our roads," Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor Hochul Traffic Safety Committee.

For two months, the proposed changes will be open for review and comment in the New York State Register. You can find more information here.