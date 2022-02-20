New York State COVID-19 positivity rate falls to lowest point since October

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Promising signs in the fight against COVID-19 in New York. The New York State Department of Health says the 7-day positivity rate is now 1.7%.

That’s the lowest it has been since late October, and the first time the rate has dropped below two percent since the Omicron variant emerged.

Statewide hospitalizations fell below 2,800 for the first time since November 27th.

#COVID Percent Positive Update:



-177,826 Test Results Reported

-1.72% Positive pic.twitter.com/MzNtARdP29 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 19, 2022

Western New York's COVID-19 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

On Friday, the state reported 39 people died from COVID-19.