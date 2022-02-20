Watch
New York State COVID-19 positivity rate falls to lowest point since October

Posted at 7:54 PM, Feb 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Promising signs in the fight against COVID-19 in New York. The New York State Department of Health says the 7-day positivity rate is now 1.7%.

That’s the lowest it has been since late October, and the first time the rate has dropped below two percent since the Omicron variant emerged.

Statewide hospitalizations fell below 2,800 for the first time since November 27th.

Western New York's COVID-19 7-day positivity rate is 5.1%.

On Friday, the state reported 39 people died from COVID-19.

