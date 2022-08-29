Watch Now
New York State Courthouses buzz as new gun legislation countdown begins

Pistol Permits
Posted at 6:12 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 18:12:55-04

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — New gun legislation is quickly approaching in New York State. With just three days left, many are playing the waiting game for their pistol permits.

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns said the permit process is only step one.

"The Erie County Clerks office handles one third of the process," Kearns said.

After the application and safety classes, there are background checks, finger printing and approval from a judge. Kearns said he recently spoke with eighth district judge Williams Boller who gave him insight one the deadline.

"As long as people get their application in prior to September 1st, you will not have the burden of the new restrictions under the law," Kearns said. "So that's why we're having so many people applying," Kearns said.

He also expressed how he has crossed trained many of his staff to help with the rush. The Erie County Clerks office has also expanded business hours to meet demand.

The new hours will take place at the Erie County Clerk's Outreach Center on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm and Wednesday from 5pm to midnight.

"Its put a tremendous amount of stress on our office and administrative staff," Kearns said.

After checking in with the Orleans County clerk, they said they have appointments book ever 15 minutes and more applications come in every day.

While the Niagara County Clerk, Joseph Jastrzemski, said people were spotted lining up as early as 3am.

"I mean the requirements are just going to continue to put a burden on someone who going to want to get a permit in the future," Jastrzemski said.

As the deadline looms, Kearns said he still feels in the dark about the whole process.

"We're still waiting on additional information. We're still waiting on new forms and its Monday. The new deadline is Thursday," he said.

The deadline is September 1st and the new legislation will take effect then.

