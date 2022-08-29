New York State Courthouses buzz as new gun legislation countdown begins

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — New gun legislation is quickly approaching in New York State. With just three days left, many are playing the waiting game for their pistol permits.

In response to this ruling, we are closely reviewing our options – including calling a special session of the legislature. Just as we swiftly passed nation-leading gun reform legislation, I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 23, 2022

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns said the permit process is only step one.

"The Erie County Clerks office handles one third of the process," Kearns said.

After the application and safety classes, there are background checks, finger printing and approval from a judge. Kearns said he recently spoke with eighth district judge Williams Boller who gave him insight one the deadline.

"As long as people get their application in prior to September 1st, you will not have the burden of the new restrictions under the law," Kearns said. "So that's why we're having so many people applying," Kearns said.

He also expressed how he has crossed trained many of his staff to help with the rush. The Erie County Clerks office has also expanded business hours to meet demand.

The new hours will take place at the Erie County Clerk's Outreach Center on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm and Wednesday from 5pm to midnight.

"Its put a tremendous amount of stress on our office and administrative staff," Kearns said.

After checking in with the Orleans County clerk, they said they have appointments book ever 15 minutes and more applications come in every day.

While the Niagara County Clerk, Joseph Jastrzemski, said people were spotted lining up as early as 3am.

"I mean the requirements are just going to continue to put a burden on someone who going to want to get a permit in the future," Jastrzemski said.

As the deadline looms, Kearns said he still feels in the dark about the whole process.

"We're still waiting on additional information. We're still waiting on new forms and its Monday. The new deadline is Thursday," he said.

We must treat gun violence as the public health crisis that it is, and our work starts at the community level. The work we’re doing across the state — from getting weapons off the streets to supporting violence interrupters — will help return these streets to our communities. pic.twitter.com/IW0yQwv4Gx — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 15, 2022

The deadline is September 1st and the new legislation will take effect then.

