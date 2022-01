NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A winning Take 5 lottery ticket has been sold in Niagara Falls.

The New York Lottery says the ticket, worth $17,392, was sold at the 7 Eleven on Plaza Drive.

The winning numbers were picked in the Monday evening Take 5 drawing. They were: 06, 07, 19, 28, 29.