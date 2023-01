NEW YORK (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced Sunday that second-prize tickets were sold in Buffalo and Gowanda.

The tickets were sold for the January 7 Powerball drawing.

One ticket was sold at Shop n Save on Buffalo Street in Gowanda and is worth $1,000,000.

Another ticket was sold at 7-Eleven on French Road in Buffalo and is worth $50,000.

Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.