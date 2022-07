NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Lottery announced that a jackpot ticket was sold at the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls this week.

The ticket was sold for the June 30 CASH4LIFE drawing.

The ticket is worth $1,000 a day for life.

The winning numbers are 6-9-20-31-34 and the Cash Ball is 2.

The New York Lottery says the odds of winning the CASH4LIFE drawing are 1 in 21,846,048. Drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 9 p.m.