New York issues import restrictions on animals as New World screwworm cases rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State has implemented new restrictions on the movement of livestock and pets into the state as confirmed cases of the New World screwworm climb to 12 across Texas and New Mexico.

The New World screwworm is a fly that lays its eggs in open wounds on live animals. The larvae feed on living tissue and can cause severe wounds, animal suffering and significant economic harm if not detected and treated quickly.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets issued an importation order requiring that no domestic animal originating from an infested area enter the state until that area is declared free of the screwworm.

Denise Bonilla/U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP FILE - An adult New World screwworm fly sits in this undated photo.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said the situation has been developing for months and that state agriculture departments across the country have been closely monitoring it.

"Just about all the states have issued quarantines, restrictions on the import of animals coming from that part of the United States and Mexico," Ball said. "And if not discovered and not treated, it can prove fatal to the animal, and more importantly, it can reproduce then, and then you've got many more flies, exposing many more animals, so paying very close attention to those protocols and procedures is what we're going to be all about."

The Department of Agriculture is urging livestock producers and pet owners to watch for the following symptoms of screwworm infection in their animals:



Draining or expanding wounds

Maggots or eggs, especially around the naval, nose, and ears

Ball said awareness and biosecurity are the most important tools available right now.

"Be aware, educate yourself about the pest, what it looks like, what the symptoms are, and what to look for," Ball said.

He added that farmers should increase scrutiny when accepting animals from other states and pay close attention to guidance from industry groups, the Farm Bureau, and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Griffin Dill/University of Maine via AP This handout photo provided by the University of Maine and taken in July, 2025 shows an Asian longhorned tick.

However, New York farmers are also contending with a separate threat. The Asian longhorned tick has been detected in the Hudson Valley, with established populations now confirmed as far north as the Kinderhook area of Columbia County.

Ball said the approach to the longhorned tick mirrors the protocols already in place for other animal health threats.

"I think everyone in New York is pretty familiar with the challenge that a tick presents and it's really the same protocols, the same concerns, watch yourself, be careful," Ball said.

The Asian longhorned tick can reach extremely high populations on animals, causing significant blood loss, anemia, and in extreme cases, death. The tick is also capable of transmitting a parasite that causes theileriosis, a disease that has been detected in cattle in the Hudson Valley. At least 1 livestock death associated with the disease has been confirmed in the region.

Unlike other tick species, the Asian longhorned tick can thrive in open grassy pastures, making it harder to avoid. Cornell Integrated Pest Management is actively monitoring the spread of the tick across the state.

WATCH: New York issues import restrictions on animals as New World screwworm cases rise

New York issues import restrictions on animals as New World screwworm cases rise

The Department of Agriculture is not currently restricting animal movement related to the Asian longhorned tick, but is urging producers to work with veterinarians to monitor herd health, screen new cattle before introducing them to a herd, and use approved acaricide products for direct application to livestock.

Anyone who suspects a New World screwworm infection in their animals should contact the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets at 518-457-3502. The department operates around the clock.

Additional information on the New World screwworm and proactive measures producers can take is available on the USDA's website at aphis.usda.gov.

For more information on the Asian longhorned tick, visit Cornell IPM's website.