New York homeowners who suffered tornado damage can apply for up to $50,000

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State homeowners who suffered tornado and flood damage during recent storms can now apply for up to $50,000 in emergency assistance.

Governor Hocul announced Wednesday that $11 million is available to homeowners impacted by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that touched down in Western New York between July 10 and July 16. The state funding comes after the governor's request for a federal Emergency Declaration to support response and recovery efforts.

"After extreme weather events caused major damage across Upstate New York, we are providing rapid relief for impacted residents and municipalities," said Governor Hochul. "While I continue to urge the federal government to act quickly on our request for an emergency declaration, my administration remains committed to assisting affected New Yorkers so they can recover from these devastating storms."

Up to $5 million in funding will cover repairs for low to moderate-income households in Chautauqua, Erie, Essex, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, and Warren Counties. The New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal will award grants based on the cost of work needed to make the home safe. You can learn more and apply online here.

"As we saw here in Erie County and statewide, bad weather can develop and intensify quickly into storms that destroy homes and businesses, changing lives in an instant. This summer has seen a pattern of destructive storms sweep across New York State with multiple communities affected by intense weather the likes of which they'd not seen before," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "Thanks to quick action by Governor Hochul, emergency funding will be available to help homeowners and municipalities repair and recover from these storms and get back on their feet. Leadership shows in times like these, and I thank Governor Hochul for making this funding available."

Up to $4 million in funding will be used to demolish unstable structures in Oneida County and the City of Rome. In addition, up to $2 million will be used to demolish and redevelop 233 West Dominick Street in the City of Rome.

You can find more information online here.