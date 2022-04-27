Watch
New York court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats

Posted at 2:37 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:37:49-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court has rejected new congressional district maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats.

The state’s Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday with a group of Republican voters who say that the district boundaries had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered and that the Legislature hadn’t followed proper procedure in passing the maps.

A lower-level court had also ruled that the maps were unconstitutional. It had given the Legislature an April 30 deadline to come up with new maps or else leave the task to a court-appointed expert.

The court says it will “likely be necessary” to move the congressional and state Senate primary elections from June to August.

