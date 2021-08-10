New York Congressmen push for Biden administration to open land border for Canadians

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today was the first day in 16 months Americans can go to Canada for nonessential travel.

“As long as the sanitary measures are followed and they follow our rules, we’re happy to have them back,” Montreal resident Nancy Zoghaib said.

“It’s pretty exciting for us and it’s a great relief because now we are starting to move back to life as we used to know it,” Mayor of Fort Erie Wayne Redekop said.

But the action was not reciprocated. Most Canadians still cannot cross the land border to come to the United States.

“The quicker we can open up going that way, as much they’re coming our way, would be better for us,” Ontario resident Brad Blair said.

“Right now fully vaccinated people who are willing tote a test, take two tests, take three, they can’t do that,” Congressman Chris Jacobs said.

Congressman Jacobs has pushed the Biden administration to reopen the land border. He said he has not gotten much response and he’s not alone.

“We’re just not getting a real sense of what’s happening at the US federal level,” Mayor Redekop said.

The border was set to reopen for Canadians to come to the U.S. in mid-July but the Biden administration extended the closure until at least August 21.

“I am individually with my colleagues going to continue to put the pressure on, demanding that they reconsider,” Congressman Jacobs said.

“We are now dealing with a one-way policy that fails to recognize the value of vaccines in protecting the public," Congressman Brian Higgins said.

“Two countries one region and we’ve always been able to go back and forth,” Congressman Jacobs said. “We can do this safely and Canada is showing us how we can do this safely.