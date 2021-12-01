New York City man sentenced for illegally accessing Snapchat accounts and sending nude photos

NEW YORK (WKBW) — A New York City man has been sentenced for illegally accessing hundreds of Snapchat accounts and sending nude photos.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced David Mondore, 30 of New York, New York, was convicted of accessing a protected computer without authorization and, by means of such conduct, furthering the intended fraud and obtaining anything of value, was sentenced to serve six months in prison Wednesday.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly who handled the case, Mondore gained unauthorized access to, and control of, Snapchat accounts belonging to third parties between July 2018 and August 2020. After gaining control of the accounts Mondore located nude photos and saved them to his own phone.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Mondore admitted he gained unauthorized access to at least 300 Snapchat accounts, 14 in the Western District of New York.