New York budget will create major changes at Western Regional Off-Track Betting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State’s new budget will create major change for the board of directors of Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB).

Included in the agreement is a section created by Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo that will replace the current board and create a new board. More power will be given to larger cities and counties through a weighted vote.

For example, Erie County will now have 24 votes and Wyoming County will have one vote.

A 2021 audit by the State Comptroller found WROTB spent thousands on tickets to events, food and alcohol for board members, employees and other individuals without state oversight.

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick responded to the change by saying many of his own questions to the board went unanswered. “I am pleased, therefore, that the State Legislature has acted,” said Hardwick.

“The voices of our rural counties would be silenced and the jobs and revenue they depend on put at risk,” said Sen. George Borello, R-Sunset Bay in response to the agreement.

State lawmakers passed the budget on Tuesday night, more than a month after it was due.

