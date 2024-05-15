New York Beer Project Beer Lodge in Orchard Park official grand opening set for June 14

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Beer Project has announced the opening timeline for its NYBP Beer Lodge in Orchard Park.

According to NYBP, it will first open its doors on June 12 at 7 p.m. for the NYBP Mug Club VIP Party. All 2024 members of the NYBP Mug Club Nation from all four locations – Orchard Park, Lockport, Victor, and Orlando — are invited.

The official grand opening will be June 14 at 11 a.m.

NYBP says the 24,500-square-foot lodge features:



The Buffalo Room

The Brewer's Club

The NYBP Grove

Four new event spaces

You can find more information about the opening timeline and details on the new location here.