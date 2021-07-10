Watch
New York Attorney General's Office, Niagara Falls police host community gun buyback

Lilia Wood
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 14:57:29-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Niagara Falls Police Department held a community gun buyback program on Saturday.

The attorney general's office and the police department offered up to $250 a gun and a free iPad if you brought in an assault rifle or handgun.

Here's the breakdown of money per gun

  • Assault rife: $250
  • Handgun: $150
  • Rifle/shotgun: $75
  • Antique/non-working gun: $25

"Since the Attorney General has taken office, she has collected more than 1,400 guns off the streets, which in turn makes our community safer," said Michael Russo, Assistant Attorney General in Charge, Buffalo Regional Office. "We're confident we're going to have well over 100 guns turned in today."

