New York Attorney General Letitia James releases proposed rules to combat price gouging

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has released a set of proposed rules in an effort to protect consumers and small businesses against price gouging.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, New York State law prohibits businesses throughout the supply chain from charging consumers and small business owners more for essential items or services during "abnormal market disruptions." Those disruptions can include extreme weather, military action, energy disruption, strikes, local and national emergencies, and any event leading to a state of emergency declaration.

“Soaring costs of essentials have pushed hardworking New Yorkers to the brink and forced hard decisions around kitchen tables. The rules proposed by my office will bolster our efforts to crack down on price gouging and ensure that large corporations do not take advantage of New Yorkers during difficult times. When times get tough, New Yorkers can trust that my office will always have their back.” - Attorney General James

The OAG said the proposed rules would make it easier to investigate instances of price gouging by creating clear guardrails during emergencies. The Office of the Attorney General announced the following proposed rules:



Clarify that a price increase over 10 percent during an abnormal market disruption may constitute price gouging. State law asserts that when there is a “gross disparity” in prices before and after an abnormal market disruption, it may be price gouging. By stating that a 10 percent increase represents a “gross disparity,” the proposed rule makes it easier for consumers and small businesses to identify and report price gouging, deters price gouging, provides enforcers with an easily administrable standard for enforcing the price gouging statute, and is widely used by other enforcers.

Prohibit corporations with large market shares from increasing profit margins during abnormal market disruptions . The rule clarifies that dominant companies with 30 percent market share, and companies in concentrated markets, have unfair leverage and the power to drive market-wide changes. Therefore, they cannot increase their profits during abnormal market disruptions at the expense of New Yorkers.

Create guardrails for companies that rely on dynamic pricing. Dynamic pricing means prices can change depending on demand and time of day, and is favored by some companies, including ride-hailing services. Due to this pricing model, it is currently difficult to determine if a company is price gouging. This rule allows OAG to establish a benchmark by using the median price for the same good or service at the same time one week before the emergency or market disruption. This will allow for a much quicker analysis of whether illegal price gouging occurred during frequent significant weather events and emergencies that abnormally disrupt service markets that use dynamic pricing.

Include protections for products or services introduced after a market disruption. A new product or service that is created following an emergency can be considered vital and necessary, and therefore can become subject to enforcement of the price gouging statute. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, OAG received many complaints about price gouging on goods and services introduced in response to the pandemic, such as COVID-19 at-home tests and medical treatments. These products became vital and necessary after the pandemic started. Future crises also may result in price gouging on new products or services.

Provide clarification for what companies can claim as costs when setting prices. A company that raises their prices more than 10 percent must show a record of their costs to justify the price increase. This rule details what does and does not count as a cost for purposes of an affirmative defense.

The rules were proposed following a year-long rule-making process, initiated by the OAG in March 2022. The process comes as a result of legislation amended in 2020 giving the state's attorney general rulemaking authority on price gouging matters.

There is a 60-day public comment period for the proposed rules. You can submit a comment via email to stopillegalprofiteering@ag.ny.gov.