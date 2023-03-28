New York Attorney General files lawsuit against Buffalo landlord for violations of lead safety laws

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she has filed a lawsuit against a Buffalo landlord Farhad Raiszadeh, his wife Shohre Zahedi, and their companies, Raiszadeh Group.

The lawsuit is due to "repeated and flagrant violations of lead safety laws at dozens of properties in East Buffalo."

According to AG James, the Raiszadeh Group owns 75 properties and 47 of them have been cited for lead paint hazard violations. In addition, the AG said at least 16 children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning while living in those properties.

New York State Attorney General

The AG is seeking to require the Raiszadeh Group to pay substantial penalties and restitution to the impacted families and give up profits such as rent payments totaling potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In addition, the AG also seeks an order to:



Stop the Raiszadeh Group’s harmful housing practices

Require them to inspect every unit for lead hazards on a regular basis

Swiftly remediate all lead exposure risks in a safe manner

Provide tenants with legal and accurate lead disclosures

Prime Heritage Homes, LLC, Premier Heritage Homes, LLC, Premium Heritage Homes, LLC, Maxinnova, Inc., and Maxinnova Defined Benefits Plan are also named in the lawsuit. Erie County and the City of Buffalo also joined AG James as part of the lawsuit.

“In Buffalo and throughout New York, Black and brown children and their families disproportionately suffer the lifelong impacts of lead paint exposure. We cannot allow landlords’ neglect to steal our children’s futures. We will hold the Raiszadeh Group accountable for their actions and will continue fighting to ensure all children are able to grow up in safe and healthy homes.” - Attorney General James

“Repeated, flagrant violations of safe housing laws have resulted in this legal action, and I thank Attorney General James for bringing it. This landlord was well aware of the danger he was placing his tenants in and had been advised to remediate his properties numerous times by the Department of Health. “There is no excuse for his failure to do so and it is reprehensible that he willfully allowed these dangerous conditions to continue. The law exists to protect tenants and punish wrongdoers, and now this landlord will experience the consequences of his actions.” - Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz