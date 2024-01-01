New Year's resolutions: Local doctor provides tips on how you can set yourself up for success

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Did you make a New Year's resolution? It's something roughly 40 percent of people do each year and the most common goals revolve around fitness, finances, and mental health.

Chris tells 7 News he's going to run in the half marathon in May in Buffalo. Amber says she wants to exercise. Eliza told 7 News she wants to focus on her happiness and getting rid of anything negative in her life.

While all of these goals sound attainable, according to recent research from Forbes Health only 8 percent of people surveyed tend to stick with their goals for one month.

Is there a secret to seeing these resolutions through? We spoke with a doctor about how you can hopefully set yourself up for success this year.

Doctor Sarah Mathis says they fail because they don't come up with a plan.

"They're just like I need to do this. I'm going to do this and that eventually builds up in their mind where they don't get a chance to actually put it out into these little tiny goals that are like little micro goals that will actually help them to succeed," Dr. Mathis explains.

For example, many try to give up drinking for January. If that's you, Mathis says to help you succeed you should come up with something to replace your favorite alcoholic beverage with that you still enjoy.

"Say you like gin and tonics for example, maybe you're like I'll have a seltzer with lime juice in it," says Mathis.

But before you make any big changes to your drinking habits consult with your doctor.

"You may want to talk to your doctor about slowly cutting back before you just completely cut it out," says Mathis.

According to Forbes the most popular resolution this new year is improved fitness. Dr. Mathis says there are numerous apps to help you track your progress.

She says there are reasons you have healthy and unhealthy habits and it takes time, energy, and accountability to succeed.

All things Buffalo Bills fans like Brian hope their favorite team is focusing on so they can finally achieve their biggest goal which would make Brian very happy because his resolution is to go to the Super Bowl and watch the Buffalo Bills win.