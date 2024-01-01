New Year's Eve Countdown to noon for kids

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's New Year's Eve, but not all of us will make it to that final countdown to ring in 2024.

So what about a countdown to 12 pm instead?

That's what a good crowd at the Explore and More Children's Museum did at Canalside in Downtown Buffalo Sunday.

Children and parents getting it done early with magic, crafts, snacks and music.

They welcomed 2024 with a bubble drop at noon.

Kids could get their face painted, while parents could enjoy some good snacks.

This countdown has been going on since 2019..

Usually they do countdowns at both noon and three, but this year they kept it at noon so everyone could go watch the Bills win at one.