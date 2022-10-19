New Western New York area code announced, '624' to be rolled out in 2024

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that residential, business and wireless customers in the WNY region should prepare for the new 624 area code.

The new area code will be rolled out as early as the second quarter of 2024. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Public Service Commission approved the new area code to meet the demand for residential and business phone numbers in WNY counties.

The new area code will be assigned to new phone numbers once all 716 numbers have been assigned. The area code will apply to any telephone number, regardless of service type.

If requesting a new service or line, or moving within the WNY area, a 624 area code may be assigned. Existing 716 customers won't be impacted by the new area code. The 624 area code is expected to provide new telephone numbers for almost 30 years.

Facts that the New York State Public Service Commission wants consumers and businesses to know: