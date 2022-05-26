New website provides interactive database of mental and behavioral health resources across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new website has been launched that provides an interactive database of mental and behavioral health resources across Western New York.

Just Tell One, a public awareness initiative of Mental Health Advocates (MHA) of WNY, launched its new website Thursday to coincide with May’s recognition as Mental Health Awareness Month.

When you visit the site you'll find an interactive database of mental and behavioral health resources across Western New York’s eight counties. There are also downloadable toolkits in eight different languages that give youth tips on how to begin the conversation around mental health or addiction issues with a trusted adult as well as a series of peer-to-peer videos.

Just Tell One has also relaunched its JT1 Discussion Guide Program for Students to bring the conversation of mental health into the classroom.

“The collective trauma of the last two years has only worsened an existing mental and behavioral health crisis, creating a new level of anxiety and uncertainty — especially among young people. The updated Just Tell One website and JT1 Discussion Guide Program for Students are examples of how, as an agency, MHA is making it a priority to expand existing services to reach more youth primarily where they spend their time — in schools and online." - MHA Executive Director Melinda DuBois

