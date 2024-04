BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see some changes at Canalside in Buffalo.

Governor Hochul announced plans for a new visitors experience to help celebrate the Erie Canal's bicentennial next year.

This includes new interactive exhibits inside the Longshed building.

Next Tuesday, the replica Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief will move out of the building so construction can begin on these exhibits.

Work is expected to be done just in time for the bicentennial.