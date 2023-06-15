New student-led girls flag football program gets started with help of former Buffalo Bill

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is here is a new playbook being created here in Western New York and some bright and talented young ladies are behind it.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun had the chance to catch up with them, as they turn playing football into a reality with some big help in their backfield.

Hustle, hitting and never quitting.

That is the mentality young players at Mount St. Mary Academy are striving to have through a new league, inspired by the Buffalo Bills.

"I love listening to the Bills and watching them play. I really wanted to play football. I play catch with my brother a lot, so it's a good chance to do it," Mount St. Mary Academy freshman, Sydney Yost said.

"I grew up watching football with my family and I just always wanted to be able to play," Mount St. Mary Academy freshman, Kaylee Cuddihy said.

"I've watched it on TV and we played it in gym class," Mount St. Mary Academy freshman, Haley Karasewski said.

These three high school freshman have come up with a flag football program called Thunder F.L.A.G. (Female Leaders Advocating the Game.

The idea was born during a freshman retreat as they planned what they would do in their four years at Mount St. Mary's, back in September.

"I said to somebody, 'Oh, flag football would be really cool.' We kind of talked about it there and then I wrote about it to Troy Vincent. I talked about our initiative and what we wanted to do," Yost added.

Fast forward to January. That is, when Troy Vincent came to the all girls private school, to talk about the sport and help brainstorm their vision.

They even attended the NFL Pro Bowl as guests of Troy's.

"When we were at the Pro Bowl, it was really great to hear the players' feedback on flag football. Obviously, we hear it from Troy and other people our age, but hearing it form a football player's perspective, it was really cool to hear it from them," Yost said.

With the help of school administrators and teachers this vision will come to fruition in spring 2024.

"Sometimes it's just allowing them to gain that confidence and to believe they have those gifts. To watch this flag football initiative take shape. I can name that I have watched these freshman in high school say we have passion and they found these teachers and coach that will nurture that in them," Mount St. Mary Academy principal, Katherine Spillman said.

Because this league will be sanctioned by the NFL, the private school which is the first to do it in Western New York, will be receiving equipment from the NFL.

"It's been a huge help getting that equipment provided from footballs, to flags to cones and really anything we've need-- jerseys that are reversible so the equipment part of it has been a huge help and hasn't been something that we've been worried about too much and kind of focus on the other logistics as well," Mount St. Mary Academy teacher and coach, Evan Majewski said.

"It's awesome, honestly. It's really cool," Yost added.