New state ruling gives pathway for more female high school wrestlers

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The doors have opened for many inspiring female wrestlers as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has granted emerging sport status to girls wrestling.

15-year-old Trista Blasz has been viewed as a trailblazer for the sport.

She has been the only girl on an all-boys wrestling team for years.

Blasz says she's thrilled to see how the sport is growing.

"Hopefully a lot more girls would start doing wrestling because when I would use to go to youth tournaments there used to be like no girls there," she says. "And as I'm older I started seeing more girls participating in them."

Trista Blasz's mother, Danielle Blasz, tells 7 News this announcement is opening locked doors.

"It gives more girls the opportunity, and when girls see there is a women's sport wrestling at the school, they're more likely to be signed up for that than they are to go against the boys," Blasz says.

Although change is happening, Trista Blasz and her mom say the work isn't finished.

"We need to keep pushing because it's not sanctioned yet. We need each section to have four schools and at least have one girl on the wrestling team," the mother says.

Trista Blasz says she hopes girls' wrestling will get sanctioned sooner rather than later.

"Because then a lot more girls would finally decide to wrestle because some are scared since they're competing against the boys," she says. "But hopefully sooner or later, girls' wrestling will be sanctioned."