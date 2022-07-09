New stadium is coming with questions on benefits for Western New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started out as something so promising is now leaving local officials worried. Two county legislators have already sent letters to Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, regarding the lack of communication on a new Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).

This agreement was part of the new Buffalo Bills stadium plan that's currently set to cost $1.4 Billion. People like Legislator, John Mills, represents the Orchard Park area. He wants to see more travel measures like sidewalks put into place so that people can get to and from the stadium without trespassing.

"It just makes a lot of sense, and it's a good investment for infrastructure," Mills said.

The project, for Legislator April Baskin, is something that she wants to see a lot more out of. She created a 'Well Erie' proposal, which laid out dozens of proposed plans that she wants the county to act on.

Remember, this is all for one thing; Help the community as a whole benefit from a major gain in the new stadium.

Within her 20 page plan, these were some of the highlights:

Stadium community investment fund

Accessible public transportation to and from stadium

Public education and learning at the stadium

Youth athletics and mentorship

Public safety

Stadium concessions agreement

Stadium construction workforce

Stadium sub-contractor

Affordable housing, fresh food access, Erie health equity

Infrastructure plans

The list keeps going, but the main point to takeaway is that these politicians want this stadium project to further benefit the community, instead of just seeing the revenue it makes the team.

They want to hear from you, and will be holding a public meeting next Thursday, July 14 from 4:30-5:30 pm at the Bills Field House.