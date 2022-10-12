Watch Now
New specialty food items at KeyBank Center as Buffalo Sabres are set to begin new season

Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New specialty food items are coming to KeyBank Center as the Buffalo Sabres are set to begin a new season on Thursday.

According to Delaware North, fans heading to KeyBank Center this upcoming season can expect the following:

  • Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill outpost on the 100 level near Aisle 11 and a portable cart on the 300 level near Aisle 6
  • The Perry Market, located on the 100 level near Aisle 6, will feature a rotating menu every 8-10 games. New additions include:
    • Porchetta Sandwich
    • Korean Chicken Quesadilla
    • Hawaiian Beef Dog
  • New food items throughout general concessions include:
    • Baja Fish Tacos
    • Spicy Cheese Dog
    • Mustard Pulled Pork Sandwich
    • Artisan Deli Sandwich
    • Walking Taco:
    • La Nova Chicken Wings

There will also be new items at the Lexus Club, KeyBank Club and in suites.

