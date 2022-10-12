New specialty food items at KeyBank Center as Buffalo Sabres are set to begin new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New specialty food items are coming to KeyBank Center as the Buffalo Sabres are set to begin a new season on Thursday.
According to Delaware North, fans heading to KeyBank Center this upcoming season can expect the following:
- Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill outpost on the 100 level near Aisle 11 and a portable cart on the 300 level near Aisle 6
- The Perry Market, located on the 100 level near Aisle 6, will feature a rotating menu every 8-10 games. New additions include:
- Porchetta Sandwich
- Korean Chicken Quesadilla
- Hawaiian Beef Dog
- New food items throughout general concessions include:
- Baja Fish Tacos
- Spicy Cheese Dog
- Mustard Pulled Pork Sandwich
- Artisan Deli Sandwich
- Walking Taco:
- La Nova Chicken Wings
There will also be new items at the Lexus Club, KeyBank Club and in suites.