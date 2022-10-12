New specialty food items at KeyBank Center as Buffalo Sabres are set to begin new season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New specialty food items are coming to KeyBank Center as the Buffalo Sabres are set to begin a new season on Thursday.

According to Delaware North, fans heading to KeyBank Center this upcoming season can expect the following:

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill outpost on the 100 level near Aisle 11 and a portable cart on the 300 level near Aisle 6

The Perry Market, located on the 100 level near Aisle 6, will feature a rotating menu every 8-10 games. New additions include:

Porchetta Sandwich Korean Chicken Quesadilla Hawaiian Beef Dog

New food items throughout general concessions include:

Baja Fish Tacos Spicy Cheese Dog Mustard Pulled Pork Sandwich Artisan Deli Sandwich Walking Taco: La Nova Chicken Wings



There will also be new items at the Lexus Club, KeyBank Club and in suites.