New shrine & organ added to OLV Basilica in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW) — For only the second time in a century, two new permanent features have been added to the OLV National Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna.

On Sunday, church officials and parishioners dedicated a new Father Baker Shrine.

The 12-foot-tall shrine is hand carved out of wood by local artist Jon Trabucco, and was commissioned to be placed near the tomb of Father Baker.

The shrine also includes illuminated angels on either side of a black and white portrait of Father Baker.

The Basilica, also dedicating a new organ during noon mass.

The Smith and Gilbert organ was acquired and restored to accompany the primary pipe organ located in the choir loft.

The pastor Rector at OLV says the main organ is showing signs of wear and tear, and the new organ serves as a backup.

Sunday's dedication ceremonies are all a part of the centennial celebration of the OLV National Shrine and Basilica.

