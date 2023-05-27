Watch Now
New season of fun at Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World

Theme park open weekends only through mid-June, daily after that
There's lots of fun to be had as we celebrate the unofficial start of summer here in Western New York.
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 19:09:58-04

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World opened for the season on Grand Island Saturday.

The operators of the theme park say right now the water park, Kiddie Land and Western Town are open, but more rides and attractions will be added over the next several weeks.

This is where the old Fantasy Island theme park used to be.

Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World will be open weekends only through mid-June, and open daily after that.

