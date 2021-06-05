New sculpture on Grand Island honors Private First Class Charles DeGlopper

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new sculpture was unveiled at a memorial on Grand Island Saturday, honoring a Western New Yorker who lost his life fighting for the country in World War II.

The seven-foot sculpture at the corners of Grand Island Boulevard and Baseline Road honors Private First Class Charles DeGlopper who was from Grand Island and died in Normandy, France battling in World War II for the United States.

"Representatives as young as Boy Scouts and high school students to our older senior residents were involved with every aspect of this project," said Raymond DeGlopper, Charles DeGlopper's nephew. "A heartfelt thank you to all of you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

The sculpture was created by Susan Geissler, an artist from Lewiston.