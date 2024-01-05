New restaurant coming to historic Lewiston landmark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new tenant is coming to Lewiston's historic Frontier House on Center Street.

It was announced Friday that restauranteurs Daniel Hagen and Jake Strawser, the owners of Billy Club in Buffalo, will be opening their new restaurant, Fairbanks, in 2024.

"We are thrilled to bring our passion for food and hospitality to Lewiston," said Hagen. "We have always admired the Frontier House for its historic charm and significance, and we are honored to be part of its revival. We hope to create a place that will become a destination for locals and visitors alike, where they can enjoy great food and drinks in a beautiful setting."

Fairbanks promises to feature a menu that changes frequently based on the availability and quality of ingredients sourced from nearby farms, orchards, and vineyards.

The restaurant will also offer a curated selection of wine, beer and cocktails that complement the food and reflect the region's diversity.

The name, Fairbanks, pays homage to Joshua Fairbanks, the man who built the Frontier house in 1824.

