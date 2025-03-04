New report reveals New York families are going into debt over the rising cost of food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new report from No Kid Hungry New York shows New Yorkers are going into debt over the rising cost of food.

The report shows that 51% of Western New York residents have taken on additional debt in the last year because of the rising costs. It also reveals that most Western New York residents say their physical and mental health have suffered as a result.

About 41% of residents in Western New York say their household is now eating less nutritious food, and most say the cost of food is rising faster than their income.

Officials from No Kid Hungry New York say this is a "wake-up call" to lawmakers that New York families need help affording food.