New redistricting maps will be in effect this election season

Piper Blackburn/AP
Posted at 5:51 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 17:51:52-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a long process of redrawing district boundaries, the newest congressional maps are set to go into effect this election season.

Congressional maps, which are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S census is completed, are supposed to reflect equal populations and be non-discriminatory.

All three Western New York congressional districts have been redrawn, with the 24th district reflecting the biggest change.

The following maps, per the New York State Board of Elections, show the changes in district maps from 2012 to 2022.

23rd Congressional District map:

2012-2022

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 4.55.57 PM.png
23rd Congressional District map, 2012-2022

2022 - present

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 4.54.56 PM.png
23rd Congressional District map, 2022 - present

24th Congressional District map:

2012-2022

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 5.10.04 PM.png
24th Congressional District map, 2012-2022

2022 - present

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 5.13.39 PM.png
24th Congressional District map, 2022 - present

26th Congressional District map:

2012 - 2022

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 5.17.53 PM.png
26th Congressional District map, 2012 - 2022

2022 - present

Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 5.21.34 PM.png
26th Congressional District map, 2022 - present

Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

