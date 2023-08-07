New public art feature unveiled along Erie-Cattaraugus Rail Trail in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's a new show of public art in Springville that is designed for you to enjoy and interact with.

The Erie-Cattaraugus Rail Trail debuted the two inaugural sculptures in its "Sculpture Alley" feature on Friday.

“The goal of ‘Sculpture Alley’ is to bring interactive art into an outdoor environment that is accessible to all,” said Mary Brummer, President of Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail.

Artist J. Brian Pfeiffer created the sculptures — which were placed along the trail in July — each with unique features to make them engaging and interactive for anyone using the trail.

The first is an abstract figure depicting a traveler sitting on a platform next to a suitcase that contains a revolving globe. The second is meant to look like old railroad signaling gear.

Passers-by are invited to not only look at the art, but also to go up to it and touch it as well.

“To have an adult contemplate my artwork is wonderful, but to have a child run up to one of my sculptures and make it part of their adventure in that moment - now that is the ultimate reward,” Pfeiffer said.

"Sculpture Alley" is made possible by a partnership with the Springville Center for the Arts, as well as funding from the Expanding Access to Arts Funding in WNY program.