New prosthetic arm helps local child ride bicycle

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — 7 year old Josiah Reid Clark received his new prosthetic arm Saturday, and he immediately put it to good use riding his bicycle.

Josiah was born with one hand, and lat week we told you how local high school students were building the adaptive device through the AT&T Hand in Hand Program.

It's sponsored locally by Western New York Stem Hub.

The free summer program helps teach a diverse group of students about digital literacy, and the impact technology can have on the community.

Click here for original story