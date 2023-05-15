New proposed legislation to eliminate class of pesticides used in farming

BUFFALO, NY — Senate Bill 1836 is aimed to eliminate the use of neonicotinoids in farming across New York State, prohibiting the use of the pesticide.

Some environmentalists such as the Aurorans for Climate and Environmental Sense or ACES say the pesticide is harmful to key pollinators.

"They are so harmful for birds, bees, butterflies and various endangered species," said Ellen Neumaier, a member of Aurorans for Climate and Environmental Sense (ACES).

SB 1856, if passed, will make it illegal to use certain pesticides that are used to protect corn, wheat and soybeans from insects.

TheEPAfound these neonictinoids harm three fourths of all endangered plants and animals.

"It is vitally important to our existence," said Ellen Moomaw, another member of ACES.

However, farmers are worried for the yield of their crops, saying the pesticides fight against insects that can harm their livelihoods.

"It's not just on corn, its on wheat, beans its on oats, its on almost every crop that we plant to avoid them from getting eaten by insects and other things," said Dennis Bauman, owner of Back Hills Farm Corps on Grand Island.

Cornell University found that crops that were left untreated by pesticide in East Aurora, only 50-percent survived because of insects killing the plant.

Bauman says that both sides of the issue should become educated on the bill.

"There are issues on both sides, I'm not saying its a perfect system we need to find a way to better balance everything we are doing," said Bauman.

SB 1836 is currently in committee hearings.