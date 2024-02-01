New program aims to give students an outlet to express themselves

The western New York Communications Academy is a new program that allows children to learn about the art of film.

Children are paired with filmmakers in the industry to talk about their upbringing and their communities overall.

In this way, they will be able to learn how to express what their lives look like through film while being exposed to a new industry at the same time.

This is the first year the program has been established and children ages 12-18 are welcome.

Executive Director of the Academy, Robert Lewis, said that students are immersed in a program that allows them to be a part of the film making process from beginning to end.

"We expose young people to every facet of filmmaking. Pre-production, production, post-production. And we really want to keep them out of harm's way."

He said he hopes children will have an outlet to be able to express what their lives and communities look like in their work.

"We also express urban PTSD, coping skills and things of that sort."

He said that by teaching children about these mental and social issues, they can learn how to discuss them and express if and how they cope with them.

In this way, Lewis said children can have a better idea of how to express their lives through their own eyes.

"Expressing yourself is very important. If you can do it verbally, if you can do it through movies, if you can do it through television, podcasts, whatever. Communication is the key."

Lewis said the group has a goal of creating 10 movies to present. The academy will host a film festival this summer to showcase their works and what they've learned throughout their time in the program.