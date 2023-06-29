New produce delivery service working with local farmers in Erie County to bring more fresh food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo businessman is pushing the importance of supporting and buying from local farmers.

An owner of Organic Produce Direct, Jamie Bruce, and his family launched this initiative where one can order online their choice of produce.

“Fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, and other items, and then on Tuesday the farmers will deliver it to me," Bruce says. "And then I’ll go and directly deliver it to customers."

Bruce says this new fresh eating delivery service is for many in Erie County.

He says this idea came up three years ago.

“This idea came up through COVID where it was really hard to find good and local produce,” he says. “And that’s why I wanted to do this and offer a good price so people could get healthier products.”

Bruce says he has partnered with ten local farmers.

Thorpe’s Family Farm is one of them.

“No pesticides, no chemicals and we’re using regenerative agriculture,” says Danielle Celani, an employee at Thorpe’s Organic Family Farm. “We’re using our farm animals to help enrich the soil which gives you healthy nutritious produce.”

Both Thorpe’s Organic Family Farm and Organic Produce Direct want many to understand the importance of consuming fresh natural produce.

“Pesticides and spraying foods I guess cause it’s convenient for people and it may cost less to go to the grocery store to buy less, but I feel people really need to get back to buying what’s healthy,” says Bruce.

Click here to learn more about Organic Produce Direct.