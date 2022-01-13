New President/CEO Cait Daly is on the job at the SPCA Serving Erie County

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW-TV) — She's been on the job less than two weeks but Cait Daly says her new job as President/CEO at the SPCA Serving Erie County presented only a minor challenge. She says "I'm constantly getting lost...they tell me that there are only two hallways...but I don't know."

Cait has been in the animal welfare business for more than a decade. Recently she was with the Lollipop Farm in Rochester. While she may be new on the job here, her love of animals goes way back. She says "My mother says I used to bring home frogs and turtles...and I used to paint the turtles with finger nail polish...I have always been an animal lover."

The SPCA is a large facility with a lot of working parts. Cait says her first priority is the employees. "My first thing I'm doing is meeting with everyone. And that's been really cool." She points out the importance of volunteers and says they can always use more, adding "So if you are looking for something to do please reach out to us."

Cait says what sold her on taking the job was the enthusiasm of the board of directors. She says "This is my passion, I love walking around and seeing all the animals, I love meeting everyone....I'm having a great time."

You can always get more information about the SPCA serving Erie County at their website.