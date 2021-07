BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A rendering of a new playground that's going to be built in Buffalo's Elmwood Village was released on Saturday.

Construction of the playground is primarily funded through a $100,000 grant secured by State Senator Sean Ryan.

It will be built at the Lafayette Presbyterian Church, and will be the only playground within a half-mile radius.

This project was originally announced back in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic put plans on hold.