BUFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens opened a new play space for kids Wednesday.

The former Children's Garden has been transformed into an interactive play-based exhibit for learning about the important connections between people, plants and pollinators.

The new exhibit is open to the public daily from 10 until 4.

It's just one of many exciting transformations on the horizon at the Botanical Gardens.

A new Butterfly Experience is expected to open this summer as well.