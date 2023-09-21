New Paula's Donuts flavor is launched for charity in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Paula's Donuts has released a new donut flavor to raise money for the Shine Gold Campaign. The money will go towards pediatric cancer efforts.

The new flavor will be the Banana Split Donut, with a unique look that strays away from a typical donut shape. Fifty percent of profits made from each donut will be donated to the campaign.

Paula's Donuts

The Shine Gold Campaign is in partnership with Hope Rises, a global good news platform with a mission of giving back to Western New York.

The donut sale will be starting on September 17th through September 30th at all Paula's Donuts locations in Western New York.