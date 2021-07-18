New organization in Buffalo to help seniors

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's a new place in Buffalo, designed to make life better for senior citizens in the community.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday for an organization called , Charities Pooled Trust.

It's located on Lasalle Avenue here in the Queen City.

The idea is to help senior citizens with their day-to-day lives with things like transportation and other services they need.

The organization offers competitive wages to try and attract people who really want to work with seniors.

Charities Pooled Trust already employs 8 people, but they hope to hire as many as 40 more by the end of the year.