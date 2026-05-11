New operator selected for Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A selection committee, representing New York State, Niagara County, and the City of Niagara Falls, has selected a new operator for Rapids Theatre.

Concert promoter Chris Ring and restaurateur Dale Segal, the co-owners of Rec Room in Buffalo, are the new operators of the indoor concert venue and events center. Ring is also the owner of After Dark Entertainment Inc., one of the largest independent concert promoters in upstate New York.

Officials said the next step is for the operator to apply for various state and local funding through existing incentive programs to make various infrastructure improvements.

“To secure operators for the two anchor buildings on Main Street in such a short time is a tremendous boost in revitalizing one of the most visible business districts in our city and we are confident that this will spur further investment and development in neighboring properties." - Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, referring to the redevelopment of the Jenns Department Store building and the selection of the new operator

John Hutchins, the former owner of Rapids Theatre, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud in January.