New online cannabis retailer to begin accepting orders in Western New York on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There will soon be a new way for adults in Western New York to buy cannabis; the region's first online retailer is launching this week.

Canterra touts itself as the first cannabis E-commerce platform in the region.

The website is already up for Western New Yorkers to learn more about cannabis products, although sales do not open until Monday.

When sales open, the site will begin taking orders from all eight counties in Western New York, as well as Monroe County. Officials with Canterra say deliveries will start as soon as Friday, August 11.

“In the past, dispensaries were known for their lack of approachability and seemingly catered only to the experienced user," said Matthew Krupp, co-founder of Canterra.

The company says it hopes to expand its footprint and reduce its delivery times by the end of the year.